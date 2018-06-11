Suspended Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to meet with NFL about his possible reinstatement

Sources have confirmed that suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will meet this week with NFL officials, including commissioner Roger Goodell, about his possible reinstatement to the league.

Per ProFootballTalk.com, the meeting is set for Tuesday in New York.

Gregory has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season finale when he suspended indefinitely by the league for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy.

Gregory has worked hard to get back in the league, spending more than six weeks in a drug and alcohol rehab program, passing all his drug tests and adhering to counseling.

He met all the steps to apply for reinstatement and officially filed his paperwork late last month, per vice president Stephen Jones.

"We don't have anything to report differently, other than that I know he's wanting to move forward with the appeal," Jones said in May. "I don't really have anything new to report on that front other than that. I know he's done the application process, but I'm pretty sure he hasn't had the actual appeal. It's in the league's hands."

The next step in the process is meeting with NFL officials with the goal of having a decision made within 60 days of receipt of the application.

If the reinstatement is approved Gregory could be back on the field in time for training camp, which begins July 24.

Gregory has played in just 14 games since Cowboys picked him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played in 12 as a rookie. In 2016 he missed the first 14 games under NFL suspension before returning for two games at the end of the season before being suspended indefinitely Jan. 16 2017.

It's unclear how much Gregory can help the Cowboys in 2018 after so much time away from football. But there is no question that being back with the Cowboys, around his teammates in a structured environment, is considered best for him.

"I have been proud of Randy during this offseason," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last month. "I’m very aware of how hard he’s working to get back in the league and get back on the field. We know his talent level. It’s concerning that he needs to be in a team environment and needs to be a part of the regime of preparing to actually compete, and so all of that will be a challenge for him, but very doable.

"I know him to be of the character and the kind of individual that is very capable of not only competing and overcoming the fact that he hadn’t played this past year. I think he’s capable of that. But I don’t want to be presumptuous in any way whether or not he’s going to qualify to be reinstated."