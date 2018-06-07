Jason Garrett unsure if two Dallas Cowboys stars will be at minicamp

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett doesn't know if Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martinor defensive tackle David Irving will be in attendance when the Dallas Cowboys convene for mandatory minicamp June 12-14 at the Star in Frisco.

Irving has been absent for much of the OTA practices the past three weeks and had sporadic attendance during the off-season program before that due to personal issues.

He recently posted on Instagram, "I wish the media would tell the truth about why I'm really not at OTAs. I wonder if they even know the real reason? There is no football, if there's no me ... gotta help yourself before you help others right? Just stay tuned for the damn season. Hold me back @bensonmayowa10 smh."

Martin did participate in the off-season program but has stayed away from OTA practices in a contract dispute.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Martin is under contract for 2018 with a salary of $9.3 million but he's hoping to secure a long-term contract extension, making him the highest paid guard in the league, that the Cowboys have been promising him the past two seasons.

Garrett said Thursday he isn't sure if either will show up for minicamp. He is also not sure if they will participate even if they show up to avoid being fined.

Players are subject to a fine of $84,435 if they miss all three days of the minicamp. Garrett is not real concerned about Martin because he knows he is in good shape.

“He’s in great shape,” Garrett said. “He’s been in our program all year long and he’s working on the side with our strength coaches right now and just doing a great job. He’s a professional so if he’s here we’ll be mindful of that, that he hasn’t practiced yet. We wouldn’t put him in a situation he can’t handle, but he can handle most things."

There are concerns about Irving on and off the field. Garrett said one reason he was initially held out of OTAs was to get in shape. But he is also dealing with some things in his personal life.

Last month he was accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend prompting an investigation by the Frisco police. She later recanted.

“He’s been handling some different things in his life right now,” Garrett said, “so he has not been a regular participant in the offseason program. When he’s been here we have not put him into practice. We’ve had him run on the side.”

Irving defended himself in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying, "I wish the media would tell the truth about why I'm really not at OTAs," he wrote. "I wonder if they even know the real reason? There is no football, if there's no me ... Gotta help yourself before you help others right? Just stay tuned for the damn season.”