Inside the Cowboys’ fishing trip: La’el Collins details his shark fight

La’el Collins declared himself the Dallas Cowboys’ best fisherman on Wednesday. After all, he caught the biggest fish on a recent trip with a few of his teammates to the Florida Keys last weekend.
Collins hooked what he believed was at least a 6-foot-7, 250-pound shark about 25 miles off the coast. He spent about 30 minutes trying to reel it in.
“I was sweating bullets,” Collins said, smiling. “Every time we could see him, he would take off. Then I’d reel him up again. My back started getting tight. He’d take off again … just had to cut the line. We saw him, he stayed at the top for us a little bit and we just let him go.”
Collins defended his “catch” even though he didn’t reel the shark into the boat, something his teammates teased him about.
As he put it, “I ain’t messing with that shark. He’ll tear up that whole boat.”
Regardless of the “best fisherman” debate, Collins described the trip as a nice bonding experience with his teammates.
Collins was joined by fellow O-line mates Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, as well as quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and safety Jeff Heath.
“My shark literally came at the last stop we made before we was getting ready to come in on the second day,” Collins said. “The first day, we got kind of swamped. We went 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we didn’t catch any fish until like 3 p.m. That second day, we were getting ready to leave, I was like, ‘Man, I really want to catch a big fish. I haven’t caught anything yet. Nothing worth taking a picture of.’
“So when I got that shark, man, I knew it was a big one. I was like, ‘Yeah, I got the biggest fish now.’”
