Dallas Cowboys volunteer coach DeMarcus Ware

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015, is back with the Cowboys teaching his technique.
Max Faulkner
Welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., visits the Cowboys during practice Wednesday. Spence is fighting Oscar Ocampo inside The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, June 16.