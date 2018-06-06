Former Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware says he would have visited Trump at the White House

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015, cherished his trip to the White House to visit President Barack Obama and says he would have visited President Donald Trump as well.





Ware understands the situation with the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited by Trump after the majority of the players chose not to go because of the President's policies and attacks against the NFL over the protests against racism and police brutality during the national anthem.

Ware said he would have gone because the opportunity to go to the White House is bigger than the sitting president.

"Not everybody on my team went," said Ware, who was a guest coach at the Cowboys’ OTAs on Wednesday. “But guess what if feel like they don't want to go to the White House and not be part of that that is on them. But for me going to the White House is big. It doesn't matter (who was president). I would have gone. I would have gone. Presidents, they change but the White House doesn't change. I want to see that."

"A lot of people don't get to go to the White House and meet the President. That is a big privilege. He is that person that represents us. I want to go the White House where all the history is.”