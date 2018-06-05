Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is No. 39 on the NFL Network's list of top 100 players.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyron Smith latest Cowboys in NFL Network's Top 100 players

June 05, 2018 11:38 AM

DeMarcus Lawrence is using this as motivation.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher didn't seem too pleased when the NFL Network placed him at No. 34 on its top 100 list of players going into 2018.

"33 spots to go," Lawrence wrote on his Twitter handle, @TankLawrence. "#Motivation."

Lawrence and left tackle Tyron Smith were among the players announced on the network for its Nos. 31-40. Smith checked in at No. 39.

Lawrence was in the middle of the three pass rushers selected -- the LA Chargers' Joey Bosa was No. 37 and Houston's Jadeveon Clowney was No. 32.

The Cowboys have had four players selected so far. Along with Lawrence and Smith, running back Ezekiel Elliott was No. 54 and right guard Zack Martin was No. 71.

