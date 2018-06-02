The top 10 worst DFW playoff blunders of the past 40 years

J.R. Smith is being ridiculed by everyone.
With seconds to go in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard took an offensive rebound and dribbled it away from the basket in an attempt to run out the clock. The only problem is that the score was tied.
And despite a 51-point game from LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors went on to prevail in overtime, 124-114.
For many in DFW, Smith's boneheaded decision probably conjured up memories of the dumbest playoff moments in the histories of the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and Stars.
Here are the 10 worst DFW playoff blunders of the past 40 years:
10. Dez Bryant's goal line reach in the 2016 NFL Playoffs
This year, the NFL finally admitted that Bryant actually caught a long pass that might've changed the outcome of Cowboys-Packers showdown in the 2014 NFC divisional round. But no matter how convoluted the catch-rule has become, there was no reason Bryant had to reach out for the goal line. If he just secures the ball, Dallas still has possession on the Green Bay 1-yard-line.
9. TCU falls for fake punt in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl
On a fourth-and-9 from the Boise State 33-yard line with 9:47 remaining in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl and the game knotted at 10-10, both teams lined up for a punt. Instead Broncos punter Kyle Brotzman threw to a wide-open Kyle Efaw over the middle for 29-yard first down. Boisie State would punched in what would be the game-winning touchdown moments later, as the Horned Frogs lost 17-10.
8. Byron Jones loses track of Jared Cook in 2017 NFC Divisional Round
The Cowboys and Packers were tied at 31 with minutes to go in the 2017 NFC Divisional Round. With 12 seconds left in the game on 3rd-and-20, defensive back Byron Jones totally lost track of tight end Jared Cook, who proceeded to corral a clock-stopping pass on the sidelines for a first-down. Packers kicker Mason Crosby went on to hit a 51-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
7. Patrick Crayton's stops mid-route in 2007 NFC Divisional Round
With 21 seconds to go and the Cowboys trailing the Giants 21-17 in the 2007 NFC Divisional Round, Tony Romo thew a near-perfect pass to wide receiver Patrick Crayton in the end zone. But for whatever reason, Crayton paused in the middle of his route and the ball hit the ground. The Cowboys would go on to lose the game, 21-17.
6.Grant Ledyard trips over himself in the 1997 NHL Playoffs
The seventh-seeded Edmonton Oilers upset the second-seeded Dallas Stars during the opening round of the 1997 NHL Playoffs thanks to a Game 7 overtime goal from forward Todd Marchant. But the reason Marchant was able to gain the zone and attack the net unimpeded was because Stars defenseman Grant Ledyard tripped over himself on the blue line.
5. Elvis Andrus commits two seventh-inning errors in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS
With nobody on and nobody out in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays, Elvis Andrus dropped a relatively routine grounder up the middle. In the same inning, with runners on first and second, Andrus dropped an easy force-out when he covered third base. The Rangers went on to lose the game (6-3) and the series.
4. Derek Harper runs out the clock in the 1984 NBA Playoffs
Mac Engel's column on Friday covered this one in-detail. But in the 1984 NBA Western Conference semifinals, the Mavericks trailed the Lakers two games to one in the seven-game series, and were tied in Game 4. Harper had a chance to take the last shot, but like J.R. Smith, he also dribbled out the clock. The Mavericks went on to lose that game in overtime (122-115) and the series in five games.
3. Tony Romo's botched hold in 2006 divisional round
This one occurred in the 2006 NFC Wild Card round when the Cowboys visited the Seahawks. And it might be the most memorable play in Tony Romo's up-and-down career. Late in the fourth quarter, Romo bobbled the hold on a 19-yard field goal attempt by Martin Gramatica, as the Cowboys would fall by a score of 21-20.
2. Jackie Smith's end zone drop in Super Bowl XIII
With 2:46 left in the third quarter of Super Bowl XIII against the Steelers, one of the best receivers in Cowboys history could have made a big difference on one particular play. Instead, a wide-open Smith dropped a pass in the end zone, and Pittsburgh went to claim their third Super Bowl, 35-31.
1. Nelson Cruz misplays series-clinching out in 2011 World Series
In Game 6 of the 2011 World Series the Rangers held a 3-2 series lead, and were one strike away from winning the first title in franchise history. But outfielder Nelson Cruz totally misplayed a deep ball to right field off the bat of Cardinals third baseman David Freese. The Rangers would go on to lose the game and the series.
