Report: Redskins official who made cheerleaders pose topless and serve as escorts, resigns

One of the Dallas Cowboys NFC East rivals remains in the middle of a major scandal.
In early May, The New York Times reported that the Washington Redskins organization engaged in some highly inappropriate behavior with members of its cheerleading squad back in 2013.
On Tuesday, the franchise's president of business operations, Dennis Greene, resigned. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.
In one scenario from 2013, team officials supposedly required several cheerleaders to be topless in a photo shoot at an adults-only resort in Costa Rica. This took place while several executives from major sponsors, all of whom were men, got to watch up-close.
The nude photos never made it into the team's calendar.
On another occasion, following a 14-hour practice, nine cheerleaders were informed by the squad's director that they had been selected by several male sponsorship executives to be their personal escorts for the evening.
While there was no sex involved in either instance, several of the cheerleaders were disturbed by what had taken place.
