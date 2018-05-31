The Cowboys will arrive to training camp in California on July 24.
Dallas Cowboys

Here's the full Cowboys' training camp schedule

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

May 31, 2018 05:36 PM

The Dallas Cowboys have set their training camp dates for Oxnard, California.

The path to the 2018 season officially begins on July 24 when the team charter leaves the DFW for Naval Air Station Point Mugu, which is about 15 miles from the team's training camp headquarters at River Ridge Playing Fields.

The Cowboys will hold a "state of the team" news conference on July 25, and then get underway with their first non-padded practice at 4 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Texas) on July 26. They'll have another non-padded practice at 4 p.m. on July 27 and then put the pads on for the first time July 28.

That Saturday, the 28th, will also be the formal "opening ceremony" to kickoff training camp in Oxnard. It will be at 3 p.m. Pacific with practice getting underway at 4 p.m.

Here are the full dates (practice times listed are Pacific). For fans planning to attend, admission is free to the practices, although there is a charge for parking on the grounds.

The Cowboys will announce practice dates and times for their training camp practices at The Star at a later date.

July 26: 4 p.m. practice

July 27: 4 p.m. practice

July 28: 3 p.m. opening ceremony; 4 p.m. practice

July 29: 4 p.m. practice

July 30: Off day

July 31: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 1: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 2: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 3: Off day

Aug. 4: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 5: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 6: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m. practice

Aug. 8: Travel day

Aug. 9:Preseason game at San Francisco

Aug. 10: Off day

Aug. 11: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 12: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 13: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 14: Off day

Aug. 15: 4 p.m. practice

Aug. 16: 10:30 a.m. practice

Aug. 17: Break camp

Aug. 18: Preseason game vs. Cincinnati

