The Cowboys aren't Vegas darlings to win Super Bowl. But are they close?

The Dallas Cowboys have just two postseason berths in seven full season under Jason Garrett. They didn't make it past the divisional round either season (2014 and 2016).

So maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise that Vegas oddsmakers aren't too high on the Cowboys' chances of turning it around in 2018.

The latest odds peg the Cowboys at 40-to-1 to snap what's become a 23-year Super Bowl drought, according to oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com.

Twelve teams have better odds than the Cowboys. The New England Patriots are the favorites at 7-to-1 followed by the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles (9/1), Los Angeles Rams (11/1), Green Bay Packers (15/1) and Minnesota Vikings (16/1).

In fact, oddsmakers don't even view the Cowboys as a playoff team with seven NFC teams ahead of them in Super Bowl odds. Along with the Eagles, Rams, Packers and Vikings, the New Orleans Saints (18/1), Atlanta Falcons (26/1) and San Francisco 49ers (35/1) rank above the Cowboys.

Clearly, oddsmakers aren't banking on Dak Prescott to rebound from a sophomore slump or the new-look receiving and tight ends corps to do much. The defense isn't getting much more love even though they bolstered their unit with first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch.

The Cowboys aren't one of 10 teams with odds to have the "best scoring offense," or "best scoring defense."

The only Cowboys player listed in MVP odds is running back Ezekiel Elliott (55/1), significantly trailing quarterbacks such as Tom Brady (8/1), Aaron Rodgers (8/1) and Carson Wentz (12/1).

Other Cowboys of note listed among odds -- WR Michael Gallup as offensive rookie of the year (39/1); Vander Esch as defensive rookie of the year (22/1); Elliott as rushing champion (11/2); Garrett as first coach fired (19/1); former WR Dez Bryant (1/8) and former RB DeMarco Murray (1/3) being on an NFL roster by Week 1.