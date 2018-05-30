Terrell Owens thinks he can return to the NFL and help these teams win a Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys need help at wide receiver.
Owner Jerry Jones cut Dez Bryant in April and Terrance Williams' legal status makes his future with the team uncertain.
Maybe the front office should give Terrell Owens a call.
However, the outspoken former pass catcher already has a few ideas about which teams he'd like to join.
During an appearance on Barstool Sports' "The Pat McAfee Show," Owens said he thinks he could help get the Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, Steelers and Seahawks a Super Bowl victory.
The 44-year-old was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in February.
