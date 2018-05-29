Stephen Jones says suspended DE Randy Gregory’s reinstatement is in the NFL’s hands

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones gave a brief update Tuesday on the reinstatement appeal of suspended defensive end Randy Gregory.

“You know, I know it’s proceeding,” Jones said of Gregory’s reinstatement application process, which reportedly was officially filed with the NFL two weeks ago.

“We don’t have anything to report differently, other than that I know he’s wanting to move forward with the appeal. I don’t really have anything new to report on that front, other than that. I know he’s done the application process, but I’m pretty sure he hasn’t had the actual appeal. It’s in the league’s hands.”

Gregory hasn’t played since the regular-season finale in 2016. The league suspended Gregory on Jan. 6, 2017, for at least a year for repeated violations of its substance abuse policy.

Gregory is hoping to return for the 2018 season and is angling to have his reinstatement approved before the start of training camp, tentatively set for July 24.

The NFL has 60 days to approve the application once the paperwork has been submitted.