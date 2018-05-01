Here are 18 undrafted rookies attending Cowboys mini-camp this month

The Dallas Cowboys have followed nine-man draft haul over the weekend with the addition of 18 undrafted rookie free agents, according to the team’s website.

The rookie class is now at 27 players, who are all expected to be at the rookie mini-camp May 11-13.

The Cowboys history is stocked with legendary players who were undrafted as rookies, including Ring of Honor member Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris, Tony Romo and Cornell Green.

Current players who made the team as undrafted rookies are kicker Dan Bailey, receiver Cole Beasley, safety Jeff Heath, tackle La’el Collins and punter Chris Jones.

The full list of rookie free agents:

Dalton Sturm, QB, UT-San Antonio

Jordan Chunn, RB, Troy

Malik Earl, WR, Missouri State

Marchie Murdock, WR, Iowa State

David Wells, TE, San Diego State

Jay Robertson, OL, Tennessee

Jacob Campos, OL, Iowa State

Bryce Johnson, OL, St. Cloud State

Austin Larkin, DE, Purdue

James Hearns, DE, Louisville

Dequinton Osbourne, DT, Oklahoma State

Joel Lanning, LB, Iowa State

Ed Shockely, LB, Villanova

Kyle Queiro, LB, Northwestern

Charvarius Ward, CB, Middle Tennessee State

Kam Kelly, CB, San Diego State

Donovan Olumba, CB, Portland State

Tyree Robinson, S, Oregon