Here are 18 undrafted rookies attending Cowboys mini-camp this month

The Dallas Cowboys have followed nine-man draft haul over the weekend with the addition of 18 undrafted rookie free agents, according to the team’s website.
The rookie class is now at 27 players, who are all expected to be at the rookie mini-camp May 11-13.
The Cowboys history is stocked with legendary players who were undrafted as rookies, including Ring of Honor member Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris, Tony Romo and Cornell Green.
Current players who made the team as undrafted rookies are kicker Dan Bailey, receiver Cole Beasley, safety Jeff Heath, tackle La’el Collins and punter Chris Jones.
The full list of rookie free agents:
Dalton Sturm, QB, UT-San Antonio
Jordan Chunn, RB, Troy
Malik Earl, WR, Missouri State
Marchie Murdock, WR, Iowa State
David Wells, TE, San Diego State
Jay Robertson, OL, Tennessee
Jacob Campos, OL, Iowa State
Bryce Johnson, OL, St. Cloud State
Austin Larkin, DE, Purdue
James Hearns, DE, Louisville
Dequinton Osbourne, DT, Oklahoma State
Joel Lanning, LB, Iowa State
Ed Shockely, LB, Villanova
Kyle Queiro, LB, Northwestern
Charvarius Ward, CB, Middle Tennessee State
Kam Kelly, CB, San Diego State
Donovan Olumba, CB, Portland State
Tyree Robinson, S, Oregon
