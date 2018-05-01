2019 NFL mock draft: Cowboys could target another tight end or Longhorns wideout

It's only been a few days since the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium, but fans and pundits are already thinking about which college prospects the Cowboys might target in the 2019 NFL Draft.

During the first three rounds of the event this past weekend, owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed needs at linebacker (Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch with pick No. 19), left guard (Connor Williams out of Texas with pick No. 50) and wide receiver (Colorado State's Michael Gallup with pick No. 81).

The organization also selected tight end Dalton Schultz out of Stanford in the fourth round.

Dallas' selection of Gallup drew mostly positive reviews and Stanford has a strong track record of producing quality NFL tight ends in recent years. But if those players don't produce anywhere close to the levels of the recently released Dez Bryant and the soon-to-be retired Jason Witten, then it's very possible the Cowboys could be looking at the wide receiver and tight end positions at next year's draft.

With that in mind, here is a way-too-early 2019 NFL Mock Draft. The order was based on how the Westgate Superbook believes all 32 teams will finish the 2018-2019 regular-season.

1. Cleveland Browns. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

He's got a ton of confidence and would serve as a scary compliment to 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett on the defensive line.

2. Arizona Cardinals. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

This could be a reach, but the Cardinals are desperate for offensive tackles capable of protecting quarterback of the future Josh Rosen.

3. New York Jets. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

He's a bigger, stronger, quicker version of Sheldon Richardson, without the personality headaches.

4. Miami Dolphins. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Adam Gase won't pass on a chance to hand-pick his own quarterback two years in a row.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Some believe he could be a better prospect than his brother, Joey, who has racked up a total of 23 sacks in his first two NFL seasons with the Chargers.

6. New York Giants. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

This will be David Gettleman's second draft as the general manager of the Giants, and he can't get enough defensive linemen.

7. Chicago Bears. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

If Williams declares, he should be the top corner available.

8. Indianapolis Colts. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

He was first-team All-SEC this past season after finishing first in the league in receiving yards (1,252), tied for first in touchdown receptions (11) and second in receptions (75).

9. Buffalo Bills. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Clemson's defensive line has a chance to be historically good.

10. Washington Redskins. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

His completion percentage (58) from his most recent season is concerning, but this is a thin draft for signal callers.

11. Denver Broncos. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

The Allen, Tex. native is an absolute monster at 6-feet 6-inches tall and 335 pounds.

12. Cincinnati Bengals. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Their offensive line rebuild continues with the first player to start for four years at tackle for Huskies' head coach Chris Peterson.

13. Tennessee Titans. N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

His elite athleticism (6-foot-4, 212 pounds, and 4.4 40 speed) matches his strong production from last season (73 receptions, 1,000 yards receiving, 7 touchdowns).

14. Seattle Seahawks. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

General manager Jon Schneider take a major step towards rebuilding this team's once-vaunted secondary.

15. Oakland Raiders. Devin White, LB, LSU

NaVorro Bowman is still a free agent and Bruce Irwin will turn 31 in November.

16. Detroit Lions. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Detroit gets a player from just down the highway in Ann Arbor to potentially replace Ezekiel Ansah, who is in the final year of his contract.

17. Baltimore Ravens. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Ozzie Newsome is retiring after this season, but his tradition of selecting Alabama defenders lives on.

18. Kansas City Chiefs. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Eric Fisher hasn't lived up to being a No. 1 overall draft pick and Kansas City needs to protect franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

19. Houston Texans. Michael Jackson, CB, Miami

Jackson could see early success playing if star defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt stay healthy.

20. Dallas Cowboys. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

Gallup could develop into a really nice player, but Johnson could be the true candidate to replace Dez Bryant's home-run ability. Perhaps the best example of his potential took place when he torched USC for seven catches and 191 receiving yards last September.

If the organization does not view Dalton Shultz as the answer to the hole left behind by Jason Witten, then the team could also target tight end Noah Fant out of Iowa with this pick. .

21. San Francisco 49ers. Porter Gustin, LB, USC

The legal status of linebacker Reuben Foster remains very much up-in-the-air.

22. Los Angeles Chargers. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

The former Baylor Bears quarterback would be groomed as a replacement for veteran Philip Rivers, who will turn 38 in December.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars. Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

Blake Bortles' recent extension allows for the organiztion to get out from under it without cost as early as next off-season.

24. Carolina Panthers. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

Veteran Thomas Davis can't possibly play for much longer.

25. Atlanta Falcons. Chauncey Gardner Jr., CB, Florida

The Gators have a history of producing solid defensive backs, and he could play corner or safety.

26. Los Angeles Rams. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami

If Brandin Cooks doesn't resign and Cooper Kupp doesn't take a step forward in his second season, the Rams could be looking at wide receivers next Spring.

27. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints). Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Yes, the team just signed Jimmy Graham, but given his age, Green Bay would have to look at at the early best consensus tight end on the board.

28. Minnesota Vikings. Austin Bryant, Edge, Clemson

Bryant would be the fourth Clemson defensive lineman taken in the first round of this draft.

29. Green Bay Packers. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

He'd make for an interesting safety tandem with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

If he falls this far, he could end up taking over if Le'Veon Bell doesn't resign after this coming season.

31. Philadelphia Eagles. Josh Allen, DE Kentucky

Here's Michael Bennett's eventual replacement.

32. New England Patriots. Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

Bill Belichick takes another Alabama linebacker after just missing out on Rashaan Evans at the 2018 Draft.