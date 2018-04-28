Dallas Cowboys address LB/ WR depth in sixth round

The Dallas Cowboys addressed two of their biggest needs in the sixth round Saturday, adding linebacker and wide receiver depth.
They used one of two sixth-round picks on Indiana linebacker Chris Covington (193rd overall) and then took Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (208th overall).
The Cowboys entered the day with three picks in the sixth-round, but sent the 192nd overall to the Los Angeles Rams to acquire wide receiver Tavon Austin.
Covington started 13 games for the Hoosiers last season, making 85 tackles, including 50 solo, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.
"I believe it is all about a want-to," said Covington, who started his college career as a quarterback. "I wanted to play defense and be on the defensive side of the ball. I believe it is a mindset. I believe I can get better in every aspect of my game and I am pretty sure the Cowboys linebacker coach is ready to work."
Covington is the second linebacker taken by the Cowboys in this year’s draft. They used a first-round pick (19th overall) on Boise State’s Leighton Vander Esch.
Wilson, Vander Esch's teammate at Boise State, gives the Cowboys more depth with a receiver who had excellent production in college.
Wilson, who is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, set the Boise State record with 1,515 yards receiving last season. He joins Colorado State's Michael Gallup (third-round) as wide receivers taken in this year's draft.
