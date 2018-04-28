Cowboys add QB depth with Western Kentucky's Mike White in fifth round

The Dallas Cowboys found a quarterback in the fifth round on Saturday, drafting Western Kentucky's Mike White.
White becomes just the sixth quarterback drafted in the Jerry Jones era -- Troy Aikman (1989), Bill Musgrave (1991), Quincy Carter (2001), Stephen McGee (2009), Dak Prescott (2016).
White is a prototypical NFL quarterback at 6-foot-5, 223 pounds, and threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of his past two seasons with the Hilltoppers. He completed 368-of-560 passes for 4,177 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.
That's a vast difference than White's first two college seasons at the University of South Florida where he threw more interceptions (16) than touchdowns (11).
But White entered the college game with just one season of starting in high school. He had been a standout baseball prospect, but opted to focus on football after throwing his first touchdown in high school.
"Best feeling in the world," White said. "I wanted to repeat that feeling."
