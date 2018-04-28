Dallas Cowboys add dominant Big 12 pass rusher in fourth round

Dorance Armstrong Jr. didn't think the Dallas Cowboys had much interest in him. In fact, he doesn't remember meeting with them much in the pre-draft process.

But Armstrong thinks they made the right decision with their first pick in the fourth round (116th overall), taking the Kansas pass rusher.

Armstrong adds depth to a unit that saw Benson Mayowa depart in free agency.

Armstrong had a big season in 2016, registering 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Three of those TFLs and two of those sacks came when the Jayhawks upset the Texas Longhorns.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"I definitely remember coming out with that win in overtime," Armstrong said about beating Texas. "That was one of my biggest games as a unit, one of the biggest games from myself in my career. I don't think I will ever forget that game."

This past season though, Armstrong saw his production drop. He had 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

"Honestly, I just missed a lot," Armstrong said. "At the same time, I got more double teams, more attention to my side. It kind of limited what I was doing for the team as well. Not being on the edge as much as I wanted like in 2016."

Armstrong, who is from the Houston area, declared for the draft early. He felt he'd be a second- or third-round selection, believing the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans had the most interest in him.

But he's happy to land with the Cowboys.

"It feels great to be a Cowboy," Armstrong said. "My journey, it’s been real crazy, real busy. The wait is finally over."