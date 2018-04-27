Texas governor Greg Abbott surprises Cowboys' Michael Gallup with war room call

Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup heard an unexpected voice on the other end of the line when the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
Texas governor Greg Abbott happened to be in the Cowboys' war room during the selection, and owner Jerry Jones handed Abbott the phone after informing Gallup he'd be a member of the Cowboys.
"Is this Michael Gallup?" Abbott said. "This is the Governor of Texas and I'm here with Jerry Jones. We're proud to say you are a Dallas Cowboy."
Said Gallup: "I'm a Dallas Cowboy. I appreciate it. Yes sir."
On a conference call with reporters afterward, Gallup acknowledged he wasn't sure what to say to Abbott.
"All I could say was, 'Yes. Yes. Yes,'" Gallup said.
Abbott is in town for the NFL Draft and attended the first round on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Cowboys then invited him out to their training complex, The Star, on Friday, but didn't know what time he'd arrive.
Abbott happened to visit the war room with the Cowboys' selection just two picks away, so Jones spontaneously handed the phone to Abbott during the customary draft call.
Comments