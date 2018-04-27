Cowboys land WR Michael Gallup in third round

The Dallas Cowboys found a wide receiver ... in the third round.
The Cowboys drafted Colorado State's Michael Gallup with the 81st overall pick on Friday night, and the war room couldn't be more pleased.
Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan had a wide smile when the selection was made. And Texas governor Greg Abbott even joined the Cowboys crew in the room during the selection.
The Cowboys knew they had to address wide receiver at some point in the draft, and Gallup gives them a promising player who some thought would've been long gone by the time the Cowboys' picked. But Gallup doesn't view himself as Dez Bryant's replacement.
"I'm really not coming to replace anybody," he said. "I'm just trying to find my role on the team and help them win ballgames."
Gallup had a standout season last year at Colorado State. He had 100 receptions for 1,418 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 14 TD receptions as a junior in 2016.
Gallup is a versatile receiver who can play outside and in the slot. He's also considered a solid route runner, something the Cowboys covet.
The Cowboys have been overhauling their wide receiving corps throughout the offseason, namely cutting Bryant earlier this month.
They signed a couple free agents, Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, and did their homework on the top receivers in this year's class.
But they opted to address their top defensive need -- linebacker -- in the first round with Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch. The Cowboys then strengthened their offensive line by selecting Connor Williams in the second round.
Gallup fell in their laps in the third round and the Cowboys clearly felt they found a gem by the reaction in the war room.
