Could Cowboys find Jason Witten's heir on Day 3 of NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys still have a need at tight end due to to the probable retirement of Jason Witten.
Jerry Jones could look at future hall-of-famer Antonio Gates, who was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday evening. The front office could also look at other leftover free-agent options.
In the first three rounds, the Cowboys took linebacker Leighton Vander Esch out of Boise State (pick No. 19), offensive lineman Connor Williams out of Texas (pick No. 50), and wide receiver Michael Gallup out of Colorado State (pick No. 81).
But the team's best course of action to replace Witten would be to select a tight end in the final four rounds of the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
Here are some potential options, as well as a few other players the Cowboys might take.
Round Four
No. 116
Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
No. 137
Josey Jewel, LB, Iowa
Kyrzir White, S, West Virginia
Round Five:
No. 171
Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
No. 173
Dalton Schultz, TE Stanford,
Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia
Round Six
No. 193
Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State, LB
No. 208
Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
David Wells, TE San Diego State
Round Seven
No. 236
Dylan Cantrell, WR Texas Tech
Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah
