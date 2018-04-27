Could Cowboys find Jason Witten's heir on Day 3 of NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys still have a need at tight end due to to the probable retirement of Jason Witten.

Jerry Jones could look at future hall-of-famer Antonio Gates, who was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday evening. The front office could also look at other leftover free-agent options.

In the first three rounds, the Cowboys took linebacker Leighton Vander Esch out of Boise State (pick No. 19), offensive lineman Connor Williams out of Texas (pick No. 50), and wide receiver Michael Gallup out of Colorado State (pick No. 81).

But the team's best course of action to replace Witten would be to select a tight end in the final four rounds of the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Here are some potential options, as well as a few other players the Cowboys might take.

Round Four

No. 116

Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

No. 137





Josey Jewel, LB, Iowa

Kyrzir White, S, West Virginia

Round Five:

No. 171

Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

No. 173

Dalton Schultz, TE Stanford,

Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia

Round Six

No. 193

Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State, LB

No. 208

Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

David Wells, TE San Diego State

Round Seven

No. 236

Dylan Cantrell, WR Texas Tech

Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah





