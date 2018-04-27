Cowboys fans react to pick of Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams on social media

The Cowboys could have addressed several areas of need with pick No. 50 of the NFL Draft.
And that was before news of Jason Witten's retirement broke on Friday afternoon.
In the first round, the organization choose versatile Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with pick No. 19.
In round two, many expected a wide receiver such SMU's Courtland Sutton or a tight end such as South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert.
Instead, owner and general manager Jerry Jones selected offensive lineman Connor Williams out of Texas.
Here's how social media reacted:
