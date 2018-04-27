Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is the newest Dallas Cowboy, as the 19th pick on Thursday night at the 2018 NFL Draft. On Friday, he took the team helicopter to the Star in Frisco. Joe Trahan/ WFAA Lena Blietz
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fans react to pick of Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams on social media

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

April 27, 2018 07:52 PM

The Cowboys could have addressed several areas of need with pick No. 50 of the NFL Draft.

And that was before news of Jason Witten's retirement broke on Friday afternoon.

In the first round, the organization choose versatile Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with pick No. 19.

In round two, many expected a wide receiver such SMU's Courtland Sutton or a tight end such as South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert.

Instead, owner and general manager Jerry Jones selected offensive lineman Connor Williams out of Texas.

Here's how social media reacted:

