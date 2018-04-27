Old Faithful: Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott reflects back on Jason Witten

Jason Witten is expected to call it a career and head into ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.

That’s a significant blow to the Dallas Cowboys. Not only is Witten an 11-time Pro Bowler, he was the unquestioned leader of the team.

Quarterback Dak Prescott reflected back on Witten’s career during an interview on NFL Network on Friday.

Asked about Witten’s importance, Prescott said: "I don't know if I can put into words, on the field, off the field. Just his expectations, his standards.

"My rookie year, OTAs, we’re doing pat-and-go. I throw Jason a ball, pretty ball, if he sticks his arms out as far as he can, he catches it, but he holds his arms right here [close to chest] and the ball goes right over his head. He didn’t have to say a word, just kind of looked back at me and gave me that look. I’ll never forget that because it showed me the expectations to make it in this league. That’s what you’ll miss.

"You’ll miss the guy that’s one of the first ones to be there in the morning, one of the last ones there to leave, that’s talking all the protections, all the run game, knows the pass game. He’s ‘Old Faithful.’ He did it all. He did it all at the tight end position. He’ll be missed on and off the field."

Witten has not formally announced his retirement, but sources have told the Star-Telegram that he is walking away from the game after 15 seasons barring a last-minute change of heart.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he and Witten have discussed his future, but said no final decision has been made yet.

Still, Prescott sounded as though he knew Witten wouldn’t be returning in 2018.

But Prescott is optimistic the Cowboys’ passing game will still get back on track even with two of his leading receivers, Witten and Dez Bryant, departing this offseason.

He feels no added pressure without them.

"Pressure is something that you put on yourself," Prescott said. "I know this offense, I know this team and I know the direction we’re headed in. It’s going to get better. I know me, I’m going to get better, I’m going to get smarter within this game that whoever they give me, I’m going to find a way to get comfortable and get better with them.

"Those two guys, you don’t go into the draft saying I’ve got to replace Jason Witten or I’ve got to go replace Dez Bryant. They can’t be replaced. You go find two guys that fit what we’re doing, that fit that we’re moving forward as an offense."

Finally, Prescott has no worries about Witten being critical of him whenever he calls a Cowboys game on "Monday Night Football." Prescott is taking the same approach as to when former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called his first Cowboys game for CBS.

Witten would make his broadcasting debut on a Cowboys game on Nov. 5 when the team hosts the Tennessee Titans on a Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

"I hope he’s critical. I hope he’s super critical,” Prescott said. "I said the same way when Tony came back and called a game. I know when I do things well. I know when I do things wrong, so whatever somebody says doesn’t affect me in that standpoint.

"I know our relationship and I know it’s for TV. He needs to say what he needs to say."