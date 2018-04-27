Dallas Cowboys fans welcome new players with an explosion of Twitter followers

Simply put, the Dallas Cowboys fans have a lot of Twitter love for their new rookies.

The Cowboys drafted Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the first round Thursday night and Connor Williams in the second round Friday night.

The fans instantly became followers.

How fast?

At 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, just minutes after the Cowboys made Vander Esch the 19th overall pick, he had 4,856 followers. By the start of the third round on Friday, he had more than 27,300 followers.





When Williams was drafted in the second round at 7:33 p.m. Friday night, he had 13,700 followers. He added 400 followers in 3 minutes.

Williams made his first tweet at 9:04 p.m., saying "I'm so proud of the opportunity to represent America's Team. I will not let you down." He got

Both of those Twitter accounts — Leighton Vander Esch @VanderEsch38 and Connor Williams @cwill — are expected to grow.

The Cowboys took Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup, who had 3,860 followers when he was picked at 9 p.m. Friday night in the third round. At 9:30 p.m., he had 6,531.