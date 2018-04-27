Witten's retirement thoughts could alter Cowboys' draft plans at tight end

Jason Witten is a fan favorite, a great role model for the Dallas Cowboys organization and a potential Pro Football Hall of Famer.

On Friday afternoon, the Star-Telegram confirmed the 15-year veteran is contemplating retirement and if he does will join ESPN's Monday Night Football" as its lead analyst.

But his decision likely puts owner and general manager Jerry Jones, as well as the rest of the front office, in an awkward position. Owner Jerry Jones said Friday that Witten will use the weekend to think about it.

Time will tell.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In the meantime, the second and third rounds of the draft is tonight. The draft closes with rounds 4-7 Saturday.

Here are some of the tight end prospects Jerry Jones and company might target, and what it might take to acquire them:

Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Physically, he's been compared to Zach Ertz. The problem is that he's projected to go somewhere between picks 32 and 42. So, the Cowboys would have to give up a ton to trade up and grab him, especially now that teams are fully aware its a position of need.

Mike Gesicki Penn State

Like Goedert, he has good speed for a guy that size. And like Goedert, there are questions about his ability to block at the pro level. The acquisition cost might be a bit lower here, but the Cowboys will still have to move one of their extra mid-round choices.

Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

The Sooners' standout provides a different kind of question about value. NFL.com, has him rated as the 55th best overall prospect. Other scouts and outlets have him rated lower. Even if the Cowboys moved back a few spots in the second round and acquired an extra pick, Andrews would probably still be available.

Ian Thomas, Indiana

He isn't as big or fast as the top three prospects on this list, and scouts say he might need time to develop. Thomas does have an incredibly inspirational story and the Cowboys could should be a good value find at pick No. 80.

Dalton Schultz, Stanford

Somehow, the Cardinal have churned out quality NFL tight ends in the past decade, including Zach Ertz, Coby Fleener. Although, it's hard to gauge how long the Cowboys could wait on Schultz. Some draft analysts have him going as high as the third round, while others have him going in the sixth.