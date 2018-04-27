Fans react to Jason Witten's retirement, decision to join MNF broadcast team

Jason Witten is retiring after 15 seasons as a tight end for the Cowboys.

A source confirmed that the 35-year-old intends to join ESPN's "Monday Night Football as a lead analyst (the news was first reported by ESPN).

The decision came after a meeting with Jerry Jones on Friday.

The news, which was confirmed by the Star-Telegram, came as a bit of a shock to players, fans and media members. A few weeks ago, Witten said:

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"There's been a lot of things [said] over the years, especially the last few months. I guess that's what happens when you get old. Hopefully I can play until I'm 40. I'll take it one day at a time. My plan is to be here with the Cowboys. Absolutely."

Here are some of the reactions from fans and media members across the NFL landscape:

Jason Witten. Epitomizes what it means being a Cowboy. Thanks for all the great plays. — Juan Azpurua (@jjazpu) April 27, 2018

How can you not be pissed off at Jason Witten?! The restructure of his contract & on day 2 of the #NFDraft2018 ?! It’s BS #DallasCowboys #JasonWitten — Stephanie Mills (@mills0210) April 27, 2018

This just breaks my heart... first demarco murray... then romo... then dez... now jason witten. Everyone... just gone — F.I.N.A.O (@MAB_By_NaTuRE) April 27, 2018

Having hosted The Jason Witten Show with my ol’ radio pal @newyscruggs back in the day, I can confidently say that as a broadcaster he will be, um, ... a Hall-of-Fame right end. #Cowboys — Richie Whitt (@richiewhitt) April 27, 2018

Now that Jason Witten is retired we need 2 concert LVE to TE ASAP. — Adam Reyna (@wayneadam) April 27, 2018

Jason Witten blindsiding the Cowboys front office like how they blindsided Dez Bryant....perfect harmony — ✭Sanco War Dog elite! !✭ (@King_Yunn) April 27, 2018

Jason Witten, who 15 years ago yesterday, was picked 69th overall by the Cowboys, will finish with 69 career receiving touchdowns. His career long was a 69-yarder. pic.twitter.com/McnK3mvlU2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2018

As a Giants fan, I have to say it's sad to see Jason Witten retire. Like Romo, you can't help but respect good players on your rivals. — Rich Conte (@RichWC_) April 27, 2018