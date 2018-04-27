Fans react to Jason Witten's retirement, decision to join MNF broadcast team

Jason Witten is retiring after 15 seasons as a tight end for the Cowboys.
A source confirmed that the 35-year-old intends to join ESPN's "Monday Night Football as a lead analyst (the news was first reported by ESPN).
The decision came after a meeting with Jerry Jones on Friday.
The news, which was confirmed by the Star-Telegram, came as a bit of a shock to players, fans and media members. A few weeks ago, Witten said:
"There's been a lot of things [said] over the years, especially the last few months. I guess that's what happens when you get old. Hopefully I can play until I'm 40. I'll take it one day at a time. My plan is to be here with the Cowboys. Absolutely."
Here are some of the reactions from fans and media members across the NFL landscape:
