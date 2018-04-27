After 15 seasons with the Cowboys, tight end Jason Witten is retiring. Take a look back at his franchise and NFL records, and other career milestones. Lena Blietz
Fans react to Jason Witten's retirement, decision to join MNF broadcast team

By Peter Dawson

April 27, 2018 02:02 PM

Jason Witten is retiring after 15 seasons as a tight end for the Cowboys.

A source confirmed that the 35-year-old intends to join ESPN's "Monday Night Football as a lead analyst (the news was first reported by ESPN).

The decision came after a meeting with Jerry Jones on Friday.

The news, which was confirmed by the Star-Telegram, came as a bit of a shock to players, fans and media members. A few weeks ago, Witten said:

"There's been a lot of things [said] over the years, especially the last few months. I guess that's what happens when you get old. Hopefully I can play until I'm 40. I'll take it one day at a time. My plan is to be here with the Cowboys. Absolutely."

Here are some of the reactions from fans and media members across the NFL landscape:

