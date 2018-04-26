Tip for Giants? Don't draft a QB, Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence says

DeMarcus Lawrence isn't hiding his feelings about what the New York Giants should do with the second overall pick.
The Dallas Cowboys defensive end encouraged the Giants to avoid drafting a quarterback, saying Eli Manning is just fine.
Lawrence posted a couple photos of him applying pressure to Manning in a tweet that has gone viral.
"[Money bag emoji] Day for a lot of youngsters out there! @NFL Draft day! Here’s to the @Giants NOT drafting a QB. #ILikeEli#KeepEli," Lawrence wrote on his handle, @TankLawrence.
Lawrence seems to have a point. Of his five career games with more than one sack, one happened in the season opener a year ago vs. the Giants when he was credited with 1.5 sacks against Manning. In the second meeting last December, Lawrence didn't record a sack but the coaches credited him with 10 quarterback pressures.
Lawrence, 26, had a career year in 2017. He finished with 14.5 sacks and 52 QB pressures, and was given the franchise tag that will pay him $17.143 million in 2018.
The Giants could target a quarterback, especially if the Cleveland Browns go with Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with the top pick. That would mean USC's Sam Darnold would be available at No. 2.
But most mock drafts believe the Giants will follow Lawrence's advice, pegging them with either Penn State running back Saquon Barkley or NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb.
Comments