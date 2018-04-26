Cowboys fans react to the selection of Leighton Vander Esch at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys have finally made their first-round selection at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

And the pick was one that many had suspected for the past several weeks: Leighton Vander Esch. The Boise State product had an excellent junior season and NFL Combine that propelled him to a likely first-round draft choice.

The build-up to the choice was heavy as Cowboys' legend Drew Pearson riled up the crowd from the stage. His antics drew waves of cheers from the crowd. But once NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally took the stage and announced the organization's choice, the Dallas fans in attendance produced a tepid response.

The reaction for those responses varied for a number of reasons.

"It was a definite need," Daniel Mendoza Mendoza said. "But since it was here in Dallas, we could've gone with a sexy pick: receiver." "Ownership knows more than we do. I trust Jerry, but I think it was mostly the people around him making the decision."

Some hated the pick.

"I was disappointed," J.D. Callahan. "He's a nice player, but I think he's a one-year wonder. I wanted someone more established from an established program. I wanted (Alabama's) Rashaad Evans. I liked Vander Esch, but round two would've been better for him. I thought as a value pick, it was not worth it at pick No. 19 at all."

And there were some who felt Vander Esch was the right choice.

"I thought it was a great pick, a redemption pick from last year," Juan Guerrero said. "I think we needed a linebacker because Sean Lee is injury prone. We're looking to the future."

Mostly, though, there was a definitive sense of mixed emotions.

" I am neutral on the pick Brian Etter said. "It was expected. I think the national and local media pick were on to that pick for some time. Mentally, I was prepared for the pick. Strategically, I don't think an off the ball linebacker makes the most sense. But I bet everyone will give you a positive spin job that makes you feel good about it."