Marcus Davenport makes UT San Antonio history with selection in NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints identified their man to help boost a poor pass rush and made a big jump up the draft board to take a guy who last year was on very few radars.
But with the 14th pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft they acquired from Green Bay, the Saints selected defensive end Marcus Davenport, a native of San Antonio, who played in college at UTSA.
The Saints traded up from the 27th pick, exchanging their first-round pick and giving the Packers their first-round pick next year, in addition to a pick in the fifth round this year.
Davenport made a little history, too, becoming the first Roadrunner to be drafted in the first round. UTSA didn’t begin football until 2011 under former Miami coach Larry Coker.
As a San Antonian, he will follow in the footsteps of a number of NFL players from the Alamo City, chief among them Tommy Nobis, Tommy Kramer, Priest Holmes, and another defensive end, Darryl Grant.
“I think it’s great not only to represent my school, but my city,” Davenport said. “They’re taking a chance on me and I can’t wait to prove them right.”
Davenport’s selection would have been unthinkable four years ago. He wasn’t heavily recruited as a defensive end at San Antonio’s Stevens High School. In fact, he was only 198 pounds as a high school senior. He also played a little receiver.
Davenport blossomed to a 6-foot-7, 245-pound athletic freak for the Roadrunners. At the NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds, the best among all defensive linemen there.
His 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump ranked second among defensive linemen, and his 33.5-inch vertical jump ranked sixth.
“I was committed to UNLV,” he said. “I took a visit to UTSA, my last visit, I didn’t really want to go out of the state. I didn’t really like them, either. But, I went and met with the people and my teammates, and I wanted to be a part of that family."
As a senior last season, he was selected Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference after posting school records with 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries. He also had four pass breakups and three forced fumbles and a fumble return for a touchdown.
Against North Texas, he registered eight tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The highlight of the season was a victory over Baylor.
“It was a great feeling, but honestly we were so mad at what we didn’t do … let them score, he said.
Davenport finished his college career as UTSA’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (38.0), sacks (22.0) and QB hurries (21). The Saints appeared to be instantly interested, meeting with him at the Senior Bowl and the combine. That pleased his dad, a lifelong Saints fan.
“He told me at the Senior Bowl that if the Saints got me he would die," he said. "So we have to keep him on watch.”
