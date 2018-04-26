No. 2 overall, Giants pick Saquon Barkley pleased with AT&T Stadium connection

Running back Saquon Barkley, taken second overall Thursday night by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft, looks forward to return trips to AT&T Stadium.

"I've already had (Dallas) Cowboys fans yelling at me saying they we going to run me over and stuff," he said. "To come back to the place where I was drafted, it's going to be a special moment."

No. 1 draft pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners and Austin Lake Travis High, was chosen by the Cleveland Browns. He, however, remained in Austin.

Barkley, who played at Penn State and was born in the Bronx, also said he knows Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"I got to play Ezekiel Elliott in college," Barkley said. "Got to meet him off the field and he's a tremendous guy. Heck of a player and heck of a running back."

Moments after Barkley going to the New York, social media went into speculation mode about former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant joining the Giants.

"Really! Dez Bryant coming to the New York Giants or showing an interest in the New York Giants," said Barkley. "That's out of my hand, I don't know what's going to happen there, but if that happens that's another issue (for defenses) ... I mean, he's such a talented wide receiver.

"A lot of people are probably saying Dez don't got it anymore, but trust me, especially him getting at least a little extra motivation, whereever he ends up he's going to do spectacular things."

Barkley's past 48 hours included the birth of his first child, a daughter named Jada.

"When Mayfield was taken by the Browns, and when I saw the New Jersey number, it was 100 percent that I was getting drafted by the Giants," he said.