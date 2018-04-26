Alabama's Rashaan Evans would be a "happy camper" if Cowboys draft him

The Dallas Cowboys are in the linebacker market going into tonight’s NFL Draft.
Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch is the name most associated going No. 19 to the Cowboys. But don't count out Alabama's Rashaan Evans.
Evans said he’s had "a lot of conversations" with the Cowboys throughout the pre-draft process.
"I know if I was to get picked by them, I'd definitely be a happy camper for sure," Evans said on Wednesday just outside of AT&T Stadium.
Evans, 21, was named an All-American last season and won two national championships in his time with the Crimson Tide (2015 and 2017).
He's been described as "a hard-charging linebacker who can put his hand on the ground, chase down the run or drop in coverage," by NFLDraftScout.com.
Evans feels he’d fit into the Tampa 2 scheme run by Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli well. Evans believes he has the versatility to play all three linebacker spots, something that made Anthony Hitchens so valuable to the team.
"Wherever they need to put me at, I can play it at the highest level," Evans said. "Not only that, a guy who is accountable and also a leader."
Evans doesn’t like to compare himself to any other linebacker, either. As he put it, "I’m me. I’m Rashaan Evans."
However, Evans did have role models growing up, including former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware. Evans and Ware each went to Auburn [Alabama] High School, graduating 13 years apart, and Evans knew several of Ware’s family members.
"If there is anybody that I want to be off the field, that would be him," Evans said.
Maybe Evans will follow in Ware’s footsteps in more ways than one.
