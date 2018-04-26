Cowboys' DC Rod Marinelli leaves favorable impression on NFL prospects

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing plenty of defensive prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class.
They’ve brought several in on visits, and arguably the most memorable meeting was with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, the 68-year-old who will be going into his 45th season coaching football.
"I met him and only spent a few hours with him, but I feel like I’ve known him forever," Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea said. "He’s a great guy, loves the sport, loves the players."
Vea was one of several prospects who had similar impressions and had positive things to say about Marinelli. Vea is among 22 prospects on hand for this week’s draft and took part in a football clinic Wednesday morning with more than 125 local middle school students at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys have been hesitant to draft true nose tackles early in the draft, but they view Vea as a three-down player who can be a disruptive force inside.
The question is whether Vea will last until the Cowboys pick at No. 19 to even have that debate. But Vea would love to call this city home.
"That'd be really cool," Vea said. "Being that the draft is here and I know the fans would be really excited for anyone who gets called over here."
Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan was among the Cowboys’ pre-draft visitors as well and wouldn’t mind hearing his name called when the Cowboys pick.
"I can just take my bags and go drop them off somewhere, no flying," Bryan said, smiling.
Marinelli spent time running Bryan through defensive line drills at his pro day at Florida a few weeks ago.
"I saw him last year and he was putting Joey [Ivie] and Caleb [Brantley] through some rough stuff," Bryan said. "He took it pretty easy on me, so that was kind of nice. He’s a really good dude, really nice."
Marinelli left favorable impressions on a couple of linebackers the Cowboys could target in the first round, too, in Alabama’s Rashaan Evans and Boise State’s Leighton Vander Esch.
"He’s a guy who likes to be aggressive," Evans said. "It's always about the fit. If you’re a guy that has the right mentality and also the versatility to play the position that he wants you to play, then I guess you’ll get that call."
Said Vander Esch: "He's a neat dude. You can tell that dude loves football, too, and he’s an interesting guy. He put a smile on my face right off the bat, so he’s awesome. He’s cool."
Comments