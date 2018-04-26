Will Jerry Jones take his helicopter to pick up Dallas Cowboys first-round pick?

Need a ride?

Helicopter?

Whomever the Dallas Cowboys select in the first round of the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, they're likely going to be taken for a ride.

A positive ride.

With the NFL Draft coming to Texas for the first time, it's created an interesting logistics possibility.

The draft is in Arlington. The Dallas Cowboys' headquarters and draft War Room is in Frisco. The Cowboys' brass will be working out of the high-tech War Room.

It's about a 45-minute drive from Arlington to Frisco. It's 13 to 15 minutes by helicopter.

First-round picks are often flown (airplane) to Texas on Day 2 to meet with the local media.

But being only 45 or so minutes away and their likely draft pick already in town, what will the Cowboys do?

The glitz and glamour way to handle the situation is for owner Jerry Jones to board his Airbus H145 helicopter and take to the skies.

Now that would be an unprecedented way of making a splash at the draft unless it violates some aviation or NFL rule of some kind. It would give the prospect an aerial view of AT&T Stadium and The Star along with the Dallas skyline. There would also be time to swing west and catch the Fort Worth skyline as a bonus.

Then again there's nothing wrong with a luxury bus ride or car ride either.





In the sports world and in life, you only get one chance to make a first impression.