Buddies again? Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell put on good public face

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have forgiven NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for questioning his decision to suspend Ezekiel Elliott and how he handled the player protests during the national anthem.
Goodell appears to have forgiven Jones for attempting to block his contract extension last season.
The two were sitting side-by-side and whispering to each other during a joint appearance for the NFL Draft Legacy Project at Workman Junior High. Then Jones and Goodell had nothing but positive things to say in their public comments about each other Wednesday.
"Without the Cowboys, we wouldn’t be here," Goodell said. "We’re here because of [Jones’] leadership, because of his drive and because of his commitment to this community as well as making everything bigger and better. He does that, and every time we give him an event, he finds a way to make it bigger and better. He’s been an extraordinary leader for us."
Jones returned the favor to Goodell. Jones told the group of junior high students about the rise Goodell made from working in the NFL mail room to becoming commissioner.
"What he was always about was growing the pie, a bigger picture,” Jones said. "He always had real imaginative ideas about where we could go, and you could imagine that was like honey in attracting this little bee to become involved with him in that. So I have always appreciated so much the idea of what we’re doing."
Goodell chuckled when Jones said “this little bee,” and the two seem to have mended fences. At least publicly.
