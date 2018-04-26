Josh Rosen got advice from Baker Mayfield, Jerry Jones, Troy Aikman

Josh Rosen is ready to get drafted.

The UCLA quarterback is expected to be a top selection at the NFL Draft, which is tonight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

On Wednesday, he made an appearance at a Verizon's Vertical Jump Challenge event in downtown Dallas. Fans were allowed to test their vertical leap and meet the future NFL signal caller, who served the measurement judge.

Afterward, Rosen sat down with the Star-Telegram to answer a few questions Baker Mayfield (who is reportedly going to be selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns), Jerry Jones, Troy Aikman and his experiences this week at draft week.

What type of interactions have you had with Baker Mayfield?

We've had a lot of interactions. Baker and I are really good friends. We got pretty cool at the Manning (Passing Academy) two years ago. And we've run into each other at a couple of events here and there. He's a good dude. I like him a lot.

Five quarterbacks could go in the first round. Is there too much talk about all of this?

Oh there's way too much talk, way to much hype in every avenue of this. But it comes with the territory. The NFL is driven by fans and fans want more, so we'll give them more. Those are the people that watch us every Sunday. I haven't played on Sunday yet, but I am about to. It is what it is. As the business grows there are more obligations.

You and Troy Aikman both attended UCLA, has he given you any advice, and what was it?

I first talked to him about staying or leaving school and about how he handled his decision. And I talked to him about the whole combine process. He's been a good a mentor during the process.

What do you expect on draft night and what are your impressions of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys?

It's probably going to be a crazy night. I can imagine Mr. Jones is going to go big. It's going to be a really special night. The Cowboys are also one of those iconic teams.

Is there something you haven't gotten to talk about during this process? Because you have this big public platform.

It's been months of questions, so I think anything that people want to ask has been asked. There's not really anything I can think of. Social media is a cool outlet that can give people a look into my life.

What's your week in Dallas been like leading up to the draft?

We went to Sonny Bryan's (Smokehouse), that old school Texas Barbecue place, which was recommended to us. Which was awesome. We also rode some wine bikes around the city. It was awesome.