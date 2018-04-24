The Cowboys had this WR for a pre-draft visit, reports say he failed a drug test

The Cowboys might scratch one wide receiver off of their NFL Draft wish-list.
Wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been called a first-round talent by many draft evaluators. The Cowboys also had him in for a 30-day pre-draft visit.
But on Tuesday, Ian Rapport of the NFL Network reported that the Florida Gators product tested positive for marijuana at the NFL Combine, which took place in Indianapolis from to Feb. 27 to Mar. 5.
Malki Kawa, who was hired as Callaway's agent two weeks ago, said that it was for a diluted sample, which is treated as a positive test result under the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.
In two seasons as a Gator, Callaway caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns.
But a long list of off-the-field issues including a sexual assault allegation, a marijuana citation and other felony charges related to his involvement in a credit-card scam resulted in a season-long suspension for the then-junior. Callaway was already considered to be a late-round selection at best, but now it's possible he may not get drafted at all.
