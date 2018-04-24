Stephen Jones on Jaylon Smith: He's going to take a big step this year

SHARE COPY LINK Linebacker Jaylon Smith gets high marks for hard work and positive attitude recovering from a college knee injury. He is set to get his chance to play Saturday. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Linebacker Jaylon Smith gets high marks for hard work and positive attitude recovering from a college knee injury. He is set to get his chance to play Saturday. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com