Jerry Jones shuts down possible Dez Bryant return, points to more draft clarity

Owner Jerry Jones offered epitaph on the emerging drama surrounding receiver Dez Bryant’s controversial departure and what it means for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, set for Thursday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Jones said he has no regrets on the late time of the release. He said there is no chance of the Cowboys re-signing Bryant.

And more important, he said the Cowboys are a better team heading into the draft than they were at the end of the season. That's because of the clarity in decision-making they gained with the departures of Bryant and linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who bolted the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Considering that Hitchens is a rising player who was expected to leave for financial reasons all long, Jones was mainly referring to Bryant.

“Yes, I think we are if for no other reason than for we’ve got clarity with our personnel,” Jones said during a Tuesday pre-draft news conference at the team’s headquarters at the Star in Frisco. “We will have clarity, even more clarity after this draft. But we’ve got clarity. We have to recognize that we’re not going to have a Dez. Whether we address it in this draft, or whether we address it from within, we’ve got more clarity as to how to play against Carolina and opening up against them and win the game.

"So for no other reason, one of the biggest things in our decision-making in my mind is misreading what you’ve got to work with and not planning your attack based on what you’ve got to work with. So I think we’ve got more clarity as to what our team needs to look like with the personnel that we’ve got. I think that gives you a chance to have a better team.”

The team added receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and have been focused on adding a receiver early in the draft even before they released Bryant two weeks ago.

Alabama’s Calvin Ridley, Maryland’s D.J. Moore, Florida's Antonio Callaway, SMU’s Courtland Sutton and Oklahoma State’s James Washington and Marcell Ateman were brought in for pre-draft visits. The Cowboys also spent time with Courtland and Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk at their respective pro days.

“I think we recognize that we’ve got a hole to fill with Dez,” Jones said. “We actually, in general, know right now and have known that we probably won’t have what we call a pure, X receiver to take the place of Dez. We know we won’t have that because even if we draft one that is an X receiver he’s not going to be, as a rookie, he’s not going to come in here and give us that type of performance. You’ve got to assume that.

"And so, we certainly know that we’ve got a chance to pick a player, but not necessarily in the first round or even the second round, that will have the opportunity to be in the mix that gives that player a better chance to be playing next year and use a chance to have somebody who has some special skills, speed that can help us out. I think it’s noticeable.”

Jones also made a point to clear up a few things regarding the timing of Bryant’s departure, while also shutting the door in any possible return for the team’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions who still remains unemployed.

“I have no thoughts about the timing about when we decided to move on,” Jones said. ‘For everyone concerned, that was as a good a time as any … I don't want to in any way diminish what how we feel about Dez as a person, how proud we are of him as a person and what he has contributed in the past.

"And because he has really been so notable relative to our team, I think a nice crisp time to call it a day is a way to do this. I thought it was the case when we discussed his future with the Cowboys. I think that would pertain to your question about if the door is still open. I think we need to keep this real crisp and the lines real bright. We need to move on knowing we don't have Dez.”

Bryant blamed team captains and “Garrett guys” for playing a role in his departure. Jones also made it clear that no players had an impact on the decision.

“It was not the case,” Jones said. “Dez is a loved player on this team. Everybody had the right perspective in their respect for him. So that's as I know it and the sentiment that that might imply was not a factor in my decision — at all."