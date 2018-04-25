Winning a Heisman Trophy doesn't guarantee anything in the NFL Draft

Heisman Trophy winners are just like any other former college students who stands out in their field of study.

They are works in progress with lots of potential.

Simply because one graduates, say, near the top of his class in business school does not mean he – or she – is ready to take the reins of Berkshire Hathaway or Chase Bank.

The same is true for recipients of college football’s most prestigious award. Their careers in the NFL have been a mixed bag.

There is also the issue of whether voters are even correctly voting for the “best player” in college football.

“They often select players from successful teams and it’s not the best player,” said Gil Brandt, the former longtime player personnel director of the Dallas Cowboys. “Last year, (Baker) Mayfield was the best player, but they got a gazillion voters, and I don’t even know if they know the parameters of voting.

“If you got a small group you’d get a much better chance of getting the best player. It’s kind of a popularity contest.”

History cannot tell whether the past two winners, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, will fall on their faces, though playing quarterback in the NFL does increase one’s chances dramatically, if the past is the judge.

According to draft analysts, Mayfield has the best prospects. Mock drafts have him anywhere from the No. 3 pick to the No. 12. On the other hand, Jackson has been labeled a mid- to late first-round to falling out of the second round. Some teams are unsure if quarterback will be his position in the league.

Since 1965, Heisman winners have produced 25 All-Pro seasons, though that number takes on a different weight when one considers that four players had 17 of those. (Barry Sanders had six, O.J. Simpson had five, and Earl Campbell and Charles Woodson had three each.)

That means 38 of 49 Heisman Trophy winners (counting Archie Griffin only once and including Reggie Bush, who had his revoked) since 1966 never attained the status of All-Pro.

That’s not to say being elite in the NFL is not a simple task. However, the cost of Heisman winners is that of a race horse with good DNA. Thirty-six of the 49 Heisman winners since Mike Garrett won in 1965 were first-round picks. In addition, teams used the first overall to select 12 of them.

When it comes to the position of quarterback, the success rate plummets.

Jim Plunkett, Vinny Testaverde, Carson Palmer and Cam Newton are the only four of the 23 Heisman-winning quarterbacks since 1965 to have put together good NFL careers. And Plunkett needed some extra marinating.

Of those 25 All-Pro seasons since 1965, only one, Newton in 2015, was by a quarterback.

That’s not exactly fair to Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, whose body of work is far too little to judge at this point.

Unless you’re one of the very few, say, Dan Marino, just about every quarterback has a challenge adjusting to the NFL game because it might be the most difficult position to play in all of professional sports.

For some, the skill-set of Heisman winners simply doesn’t fit the NFL (see Eric Crouch). Others simply need good fortune, like staying injury free (they often are drafted high to bad teams with bad offensive lines) or falling to a team with a coach who knows how to develop NFL quarterbacks.

Said Brandt of 2006 Heisman winner Troy Smith: ““He could throw the ball through the wall, but he never learned how to play quarterback. He had one speed: fastball.”

Good quarterbacks coaches don’t seem to grow on trees, either.

The game at this level is different, and quarterbacks especially require the best guiding hands of any position coach to properly develop.

That’s true because the student-athlete with a degree in college football is still a work in progress, even the valedictorians … if they’re even the valedictorians.

A look at the NFL careers of 21 Heisman predecessors of Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, with the season they won the Heisman. (Does not include Winston or Mariota.)

1966 Steve Spurrier. Tom Brady had half as many passing attempts in 2017 (581) as the Ol’ Ball Coach in his career. Spurrier, the third overall pick in 1967, had his best season was in 1972 with 1,983 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games, including nine starts for San Francisco. The end came with a trade to Tampa Bay in 1976, crowning him the expansion franchise’s first starting QB. After an 0-14 season, Spurrier had had enough at age 31 and 10 mostly futile NFL seasons.

1967 Gary Beban. Taken in the second round by the Rams, the UCLA star was traded to the Redskins months later when agreement on a contract proved elusive. In two seasons with the Redskins, Beban completed no passes in zero attempts. He remains the only player from UCLA to win the Heisman.

1970 Jim Plunkett. The first overall pick in 1971 distinguished himself on bad New England teams as a league leader of interceptions in 1974. However, he figured it out after age 30, winning two Super Bowls with the Raiders in career rebirth many think is worthy of Canton.

1971 Pat Sullivan. Long before he had ever heard of TCU, Sullivan was drafted in the second round in 1972. He saw action in 30 games, including three starts, while underwhelming in four seasons for the Falcons.

1984 Doug Flutie. Flutie initially bypassed the NFL for the New Jersey Generals of the upstart USFL. After one season, he bounced between two NFL teams, playing sparingly, for Chicago and New England for four seasons. Then he headed to the CFL, which better fit his size and style, and he emerged as a star. After eight seasons there, Flutie returned to the states to give the persistent itch of proving his NFL doubters wrong a good scratching, twice throwing for more than 3,000 yards in seven seasons with the Bills and Chargers. “You can’t find fault with Doug Flutie,” said one longtime NFL scout.

1986 Vinny Testaverde. The Buccaneers had the first overall pick in consecutive seasons. After being spurned by Bo Jackson, who preferred a career with the MLB’s Kansas City Royals, the Bucs took Testaverde as the healer of all ills. He wasn’t a healer, but after hooking up with the Bills— Belichick in Cleveland and Parcells with the Jets — Testaverde went on to a solid, if unspectacular, 21-year career.

1989 Andre Ware. With the seventh pick in the first round, the Lions selected the Houston star a year after hitting big on Barry Sanders. Ware left a much different impression, though, instead becoming the face of quarterback flops and the first to be labeled what has become the most damning of all scouting reports: “system quarterback.”

1990 Ty Detmer. Detmer entered the NFL with few expectations, hamstrung by a number of deficiencies in the department of “measurables.” A ninth-round pick of the Packers, Detmer was a career backup for five teams, save for 1996, the year he went 7-4 in 11 starts in place of the injured Rodney Peete for the Eagles.

1992 Charlie Ward. Ward was a decorated player for Florida State and an eventual College Football Hall of Fame selection, but he wasn’t drafted and decided to play basketball instead, enjoying a nice career with the NBA’s New York Knicks.

1993 Gino Toretta. Like Detmer before him, Toretta entered the NFL with hopes and dreams that few personnel people in the league shared. He lived up to the scouts’ expectations after going to the Vikings in the seventh round. Unemployment lines followed. Toretta played in two games over five seasons and five teams, though he did get to tour Europe one summer as a member of the NFL Europe’s Rhein Fire.

1996 Danny Wuerffel. Wuerffel, a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints — who two years later gave up their entire draft for another Heisman winner, Ricky Williams – had a career more reminiscent of his college coach, Steve Spurrier, than Johnny Unitas. In 25 games with New Orleans, Green Bay, Chicago and Washington, Wuerffel threw for 12 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in six seasons as a part-timer. “He was a guy who just didn’t have much of an arm,” said one scout.

2000 Chris Weinke. Weinke, a late starter at 29 after trying pro baseball out of high school, was a fourth-round pick of Carolina in 2001. He won his first career start in his first NFL game, beating the Vikings and throwing for 233 yards with a TD passing and rushing. He didn’t win another game that season … in fact, he won only one other game in his career, finishing 2-18 after being relegated to the role of backup over the next six seasons – his last seasons.

2001 Eric Crouch. The Rams drafted Crouch as a wide receiver in 2002. He never played a down in the NFL, though he bounced between NFL Europe, the CFL and the UFL at a number of positions. He was an option quarterback who couldn’t pass, a great athlete on a good team.

2002 Carson Palmer. The first overall pick of the Bengals in 2004, Palmer just wrapped up a fairly fruitful 14-year career with three teams, starting by leading Cincinnati to its first winning season and playoff team in 15 years. When all totaled, he was 1-3 in four playoff games for the Bengals and Cardinals.

2003 Jason White. Jason White led Oklahoma to back-to-back national title games, but he wound up the third Heisman winner not to be drafted, joining Pete Dawkins and Ward. He had some tryouts, including one with the Kansas City Chiefs and another with the Tennessee Titans, but he decided to retire rather than continue competing for the third-string job. Bad knees were an issue, but White wasn’t even the best player on his team in Norman, Okla.

2004 Matt Leinart. Nothing turned out right for Leinart, the No. 10 pick of the Cardinals in 2006. He flopped in never living up to his hype, and the 2004 USC team that won the BCS National Championship had to give it up after a finding that the Trojans were in violation of NCAA rules that season.

2006 Troy Smith. Smith only threw 234 pass attempts in four NFL seasons. He pretty much met expectations as fifth-round draft choice out of Ohio State. He gave the CFL a run, too, though that career had an even shorter shelf life, cut by Montreal long before the end of a three-year contract after injury and performance problems.

2007 Tim Tebow. He was celebrated, but also shadowed by the Holy Spirit and controversy before being ushered out of the league after a lot of prayin’ and one very exciting playoff victory for Denver in two seasons. The Jets tried him at fullback and tight end. Presumably looking for something to do, he remains in the midst of a professional baseball experiment in the Mets organization. However, his future might still be football. Recent reports have linked Tebow to the new Alliance of American Football.

2008 Sam Bradford. Who really knows about Sam Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick of the Rams in 2009. He has spent more time in injury rehab than on the field, though he has certainly showed flashes. Three teams have given up on him. If Arizona doesn’t turn out to be his career oasis, it might the end for the now 30-year-old.

2010 Cam Newton. Though he has battled issues of consistency, Newton has been pretty good for Carolina, leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl during an All-Pro season in 2015. His performance has lagged since, causing obvious concerns, but Norv Turner has been called in to take a look.

2011 Robert Griffin III. Washington made what turned out to be a terrible deal to move up to No. 2 to select the Waco kid. The cost: The Redskins gave up three No. 1 picks plus picks in the second round. It didn’t work out. After a very good Rookie of the Year season in 2012, injuries – and reports of attitude problems – wrecked his career. He signed a one-year deal with Baltimore in the off-season.

2012 Johnny Manziel. There were concerns about Manziel’s life outside of football before the draft, and he proved each and every one of them true. Johnny Football and the Browns, who took him at No. 22 when the A&M QB slid on draft day, had different ideas about ways to have fun. Manziel partied his way out of the league. Supposedly now clean and sober, he wants another shot. It appears the CFL will give it to him.