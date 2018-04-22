Cowboys' draft day stories ... DB Byron Jones

Byron Jones didn’t take anything for granted when he traveled to Chicago to attend the 2015 NFL Draft in person.
"I brought three suits. I was ready to stay,” Jones said, smiling. "I would be one of those guys, if I didn’t go first day, I’m showing up second day. If I didn’t go second day, I’m showing up third day. I didn’t really care about that. I was a guy who played seven games my senior year.
"So the fact that I was even there was like, 'This is cool. I’m going to experience it. I'm going to experience walking across the stage.'"
As stated, Jones had an injury-riddled senior season at UConn with a labral tear in his left shoulder. But he rose up the draft boards, especially after setting what is considered to be the world record in the broad jump by leaping 12 feet, 3 inches from a standing position at that year’s NFL Scouting Combine.
The Cowboys had a first-round grade on Jones and were thrilled when he fell to them with the 27th overall pick. Jones got the phone call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just about the time commissioner Roger Goodell was announcing the 23rd or 24th overall pick.
"I was 'turnt,'" Byron Jones said, grinning.
Jones then collected himself and said: "I was reserved, try to keep it cool, but man ... [Jerry Jones] didn’t call my phone, he called my agent, I guess my phone wasn’t working. It was like Dallas, Jerry is at Dallas, gave me the phone, I was talking to Jerry in his southern accent of course and I spoke to [coach Jason] Garrett and then coach [Jerome] Henderson [the Cowboys’ secondary coach at the time]."
Byron Jones, 25, has become a staple in the Cowboys’ secondary since joining the organization. He has started 43 of 48 career games, spending the last two seasons exclusively at safety.
Jones is moving to cornerback next season as new secondary coach Kris Richard likes longer corners. And, according to a report, the Cowboys are expected to exercise the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract.
For Jones, it doesn’t feel like it’s already been four years since his draft day.
"No. It went by quick,” Jones said. "It went by very quick and that’s something you just learn in life. Things go by quick so you’ve got to enjoy the whole moment while you’re in it.
"But, no, it seemed like it happened yesterday for real."
