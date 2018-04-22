Cowboys expected to pick up Byron Jones' fifth-year option, report states

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to pick up cornerback Byron Jones' fifth-year option, according to an NFL Media report.
The organization must make the decision by May 3. Jones, who signed a four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract, would make $6.17 million in 2019, according to the NFL Media report.
Jones told the Star-Telegram last week that the organization had not discussed the matter with him, but signs point toward them keeping their 2015 first-round pick around through at least the 2019 season.
Jones, 25, has bounced between safety and cornerback since joining the Cowboys as the 27th overall pick out of the University of Connecticut in 2015.
He started every game last season at safety, being credited with 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB pressures, six passes defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown. He also tied for the team lead with 11 tackles on special teams. Jones played a team-leading 910 of 1,045 defensive snaps last season, although saw his time decrease when he split snaps with Kavon Frazier as the season wore on.
He will move to cornerback in 2018, as new defensive backs coach Kris Richard likes longer corners such as Jones. Jones played safety in 2016-17, and played both safety and corner as a rookie in 2015. He has shown elite skills defending versatile tight ends early on in his career.
Jones has started 43 of 48 career games, but has just two interceptions in his career. Jones said last week that he is focused on getting more interceptions this season, and believes moving to cornerback will help him in that department.
