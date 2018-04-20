Dak Prescott, Jason Garrett, Coach K promote Cowboys' 2018 theme of 'respect'

Remember when it was Dallas quarterback Tony Romo and coach Jason Garrett taking the buddy trips to Duke to visit legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

That happened in 2014 and 2015. In NFL terms, that was yesteryear.

Romo is now retired, and Dak Prescott has taken over as the starting quarterback and favorite pal of Garrett.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Crews are busy at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, preparing for the NFL Draft 2018, taking place April 26-28. Paul Moseley

Fittingly, when Coach Krzyzewski and his Duke basketball staff took a visit to the Cowboys headquarters at the Star on Friday, there was Garrett, Prescott and Coach K taking a picture together.

The pictures were posted on Twitter by Duke basketball.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was also pictured with a couple of Duke assistants.

Also of note are the shirts. Garrett and Prescott were wearing with the word "RESPECT" emblazoned across the chest.

That is Garrett's new theme for the season, according to a source, following "Fight" and "Finish' of past seasons.

After going 9-7 last year, the Cowboys are heading into 2018 looking for "RESPECT" and trying to regain "RESPECT."