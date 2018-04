A Dallas Cowboys tight end is calling it a career.

James Hanna will be placed on the reserve/retired list today, a source confirmed.

Hanna, 28, has battled knee injuries in recent seasons. He played in all 16 games last season, recording his first — and only — touchdown reception of his career.

Hanna joined the Cowboys in 2012 as a sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma.

The Cowboys will gain $2.75 million in cap space with Hanna retiring.