Where does Jerry Jones rank among NFL general managers?

Jerry Jones is one of the most powerful, innovative and, occasionally, controversial owners in NFL history.

As for Jerry Jones the general manager, well, his results in that role have been a bit inconsistent.

Jones had tremendous success early in his tenure, drafting the triplets and winning three Super Bowls in four seasons during the 1990s. But in the 21 seasons since the franchise's last title, his approach to roster-building specifically at the NFL Draft, have yielded just three playoff wins.

In the past few drafts, though, Jones, along with his son Stephen (vice president and the director of player personnel) and has hit on some big draft picks including quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, as well as three pro-bowl linemen ( guard Zach Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travs Frederick).

So, how does Jones stack up against the rest of the general managers across the league?

According to Gregg Rosenthall of NFL.com, Jones ranks 12th overall out of 25 (the seven general managers hired this year were not ranked). Bill Belichick, who serves as the New England Patriots head coach and general manager, was ranked first overall.

Rosenthall criticized Jerry for his roster management in the early-to-mid 2000s. But he also praised Jerry and Stephen for how they have drafted in recent years.

After cutting Dez Bryant earlier this month, the Cowboys might be targeting wide receivers such as Alabama's Calvin Ridley, Maryland's D.J. Moore and SMU's Courtland Sutton in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The three-day event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Thursday through Saturday.

However, the front office also needs to address other positions of need such as linebacker, safety and defensive tackle.

