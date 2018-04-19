(l-r) Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88), quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliot walk back onto the field after a time out during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, November 20, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys will open 2018 season on the road for first time since 2012

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

April 19, 2018 03:01 PM

The NFL schedule is being leaked slowly but surely, and the Charlotte Observer is reporting the Carolina Panthers will host the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2018 season.

That will mark the first time the Cowboys have started on the road since 2012.

Week 2 will be a home game against the New York Giants.

The other home dates include Thanksgiving vs an opponent TBA; Thursday Nov. 29 vs. the New Orleans Saints; and Week 16 vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys will close the season at the Giants in Week 17.

Cowboys fans' expectations were high after last year's 13-3 regular-season effort. But Dak Prescott's rising star seemed to fade and Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension limited his playing time, keeping the Cowboys from getting to the postseason Mark Hoffermhoffer@star-telegram.com

Another schedule leak? The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons for the season-opening game.

The Cowboys were thought to be in the mix for that game, but the NFL opted to put the Eagles against the 2016 NFC champions.

The full schedule comes out later tonight so check back on the Star-Telegram for a full analysis.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. These are the 15 guys most likely to end up in Dallas, according to draft experts. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

