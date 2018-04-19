Giants cut wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Will the Cowboys rival go after Dez Bryant?

Dez Bryant might just get his wish after all.
On Thursday afternoon, New York Giants general manager David Gettleman announced that the organization had cut Brandon Marshall after the veteran wide receiver failed a physical. The team is expected to save $5.1 million in salary cap space.
While New York's front office must account for the money that must be paid to the team's selections at the NFL Draft, as well as other roster transactions, the organization now has a little over $10 million in cap space for this upcoming season.
Last Friday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones released Bryant. The wideout was set to carry a 16.5-million-dollar cap-hit for each of the next two seasons. As he drove his car out of the team's facility in Frisco, Bryant told reporters that he was going to face his former team twice in the 2018 season. To make that prediction come true, he would have to sign with one of the other three teams in the NFC East.
The Redskins and Eagles reportedly do not have interest in adding the former pro-bowler's services. According to reports, neither do the Giants.
Although, if Marshall's failed physical came as a surprise, then those plans could change. It would depend on if the Giants wanted to mix the outspoken personalities of Bryant and current Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The organization and Bryant's camp would also have to negotiate a contract.
Bryant, meanwhile, already indicted interest in playing alongside ODB. Here's what he told 247Sports:
"The Giants got a helluva defense," Bryant said. "They're going to pay OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling [Shepard]... the tight end [Evan Engram], [Eli] Manning? Crazy. ... That'd be crazy."
Comments