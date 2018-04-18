New documentary shows profane side of Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is known for his robotic and bland answers during news conferences and his usually tame demeanor on the sidelines.
Garrett has been referred to by as “The Clapper” since that’s what he’s usually shown on TV doing during a game.
But that public image of Garrett isn’t entirely accurate. The Dallas Cowboys coach is portrayed in a much different light in “All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys,” an eight-part documentary that will air on Amazon Prime later this month.
Garrett isn’t afraid to curse with plenty of F-bombs being dropped on the opening episode.
Addressing the team before the season, Garrett said: “The most successful people in life, they have an edge.
“They have a [expletive] you attitude. If you don't have an edge, you can't compete at the highest level, period. Go do something else."
Also in the opening episode, Garrett ripped the Cowboys for being “soft” in the Week 2 blowout loss at Denver.
“It was soft as hell,” Garrett said. “The foundation of this program is the word fight. I don’t care who we play, when we play, where we play. We’re up 100, we’re down 100. We’re gonna [expletive] fight. We’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna [expletive] fight.”
Later in the series, Garrett is shown on the sidelines talking to Dez Bryant after he fumbled the ball away.
“Hey, [expletive] it. [Expletive] it and go play,” Garrett told Bryant. “Pro football. Bad things happen.”
