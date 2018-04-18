Documentary takes a look at Dez Bryant’s tumultuous last season with Cowboys

Dez Bryant is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

The behind-the-scenes details of his final season with the organization is documented in “All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys,” an eight-part series airing on Amazon Prime on April 27.

It goes through the highs and lows of Bryant’s season, and goes inside the position meetings in which Bryant rants about his number of targets.

Among the highlights:

▪ Bryant expresses his frustration to wide receivers coach Derek Dooley at one point, saying, “Just because you said something, you get viewed as if you’re angry. But you not angry, you just calling out that fact.”

Dooley responds, “The key on that DB is as long as we're together, and we're trying to find solutions to winning, it works. People have always sometimes misconstrued your feelings, because they don't know you. And you do have an aggressive tone when you're passionate. ...And it scares people if they don't know you.”

Early in the season, Bryant had another rant during a wide receivers meeting when Dooley praised the Denver Broncos secondary.

“You always praise these mother [expletive],” he says. “Why not we just can't go out there and beat the [expletive] out of them? Why can't we get words of [expletive] encouragement? I'm not trying to come at you wrong, but that's all I've been hearing.”

Bryant went on to drop a pass in the Broncos game that turned into an interception.

▪ At Washington in October, Bryant is animated on the sidelines. He holds up two fingers during the game, telling quarterback Dak Prescott he didn’t get the ball thrown his way when the Redskins had single coverage on him twice.

Prescott missed Bryant on a fade later in the game.

“I just need a chance,” Bryant said on the sidelines.

When Prescott goes back to Bryant, he dropped a touchdown pass.

▪ In practice, Bryant is complaining about the lack of connection between he and Prescott on fade passes. “The fade is you and him, it ain’t us,” Dooley said. “Y’all got to get together.”

Bryant and Prescott discuss the throw at length in the clip afterward, but that’s a play they never mastered together. It becomes clear during a CBS Sports production meeting when Bryant is talking with former quarterback Tony Romo. Bryant recalled how much he and Romo worked on the fade and perfected it.

▪ At New York in December, Bryant is shown dropping a couple passes. He redeemed himself when he broke off for a 50-yard touchdown pass later in the game.

Still, Bryant apologized for missing the early pass in the locker room afterward.

“You did a great job of putting it behind you,” coach Jason Garrett said.

Said Prescott, “I miss you. It happens. You see we’re where we need to be though. On the same page.”

▪ Against Seattle in December, Bryant has a costly fumble after a catch. Garrett barks at him to get his mind straight. “Hey, [expletive] it. [Expletive] it and go play,” Garrett said. “Pro football. Bad things happen.”