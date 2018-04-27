NFL teams sold on second-round prospects from five different Texas colleges

In addition to the Cowboys' choice of Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams, five players from Texas colleges were taken Friday in the second round of the NFL Draft.

However, the other four were not from Big 12 schools, and three were from someplace other than Texas A&M, too.

Early on Friday, the New York Giants selected UT-El Paso guard Will Hernandez with the 34th overall pick. SMU wideout Courtland Sutton was chosen by the Denver Broncos with the 40th pick.

The Arizona Cardinals took Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk with the 47th pick, and the Raiders chose Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall with the 57th pick.

Giants fan Steven Craig, 40 and retired from the Navy, is from New Jersey, but lives in Corpus Christi.

"Diehard Giants, born and raised. Loved the pick," Craig said of Hernandez. "It's another piece of the puzzle after [Nate] Solder and getting the guy from Carolina. Now we got the third piece, and we got the running back."

Last month Giants general manager Dave Gettleman signed offensive tackle Nate Solder ( from New England) and free agent running back Jonathan Stewart, who spent 10 seasons with Carolina..





"I love what Gettleman's doing," Craig said. "He's filling the pieces, building around Eli [Manning] to make the one last run that he has."

SMU's Sutton was considered a top prospect for the Cowboys.

"I think it's great," said Broncos fan Carlos Ortega, 64, who lives in Irving but played semi-pro football in Denver in 1978. "It worked out good for us, I guess. Hah! That's cool. I have an son who graduated from SMU, so we're all about SMU, too."

Ortega and his wife Maria admit to being fans of Cowboys legend Roger Staubach, but "For [the draft] I'm a Broncos fan. Our knees are killing us, but we're hanging in there."