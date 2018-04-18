NFL Draft community events to reach area schools and deserving veterans

NFL Draft community events begin Tuesday at AT&T Stadium, with additional events to follow in Arlington and Mansfield through April 28.
First up is a youth health and wellness program for 500 elementary school students. The NFL Draft Fuel Up to Play 60 Touchdown Celebration is Tuesday at AT&T Stadium. Cowboys alumni DeMarcus Ware and Bradie James will lead a pep rally and other activities, from 10 a.m. to noon, that promote healthy message of Play 60.
"We wanted to take the opportunity to share all the details for all the programs that we've been working on since the fall," said Emily Cruz Robbins, senior director of community relations and alumni affairs for the Cowboys. "Because there is so much going on we wanted everyone to have an idea of what's to come during draft week."
On Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, 22 NFL Draft prospects will lead middle school students from Arlington, Fort Worth, Dallas and Frisco in a football clinic and in discussions about maintaining healthy relationships during critical middle school years.
Also Wednesday, at Workman Junior High in Arlington, a ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., for an NFL Draft Legacy Project. Expected attendees are NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Arlington mayor Jeff Williams and Arlington school district superintendent Marcelo Cavazos.
"We will have a big announcement and ground-breaking," Cruz Robbins said. "Dr. Cavazos has been so supportive of all of our initiatives."
On Friday, 40 students from the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center will tour the NFL Draft Theater and NFL Draft Experience. Last month these students attended NFL Draft production meetings to learn about the planning required for the first NFL Draft ever to be held in a stadium.
Community events conclude Saturday with a 10 a.m. ground-breaking in Mansfield for a custom home for Marine Corps veteran Omar Milan, who was injured while serving in Afghanistan. The NFL is providing Home For Our Troops with a $50,000 grant.
