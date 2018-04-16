Here are the remaining free-agent wide receivers the Cowboys could target

Now that the Cowboys have released Dez Bryant, the team must decide what moves to make next.

It's not a question of whether the organization will fill the opening created by the subtraction of Bryant and departure of Brice Butler, but how it will chose to do so.

The list of wide receivers the Cowboys have under contract for the 2018-2019 season includes Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Deonte Thompson, Allen Hurns, Ryan Switzer, Noah Brown, K.D. Cannon and Lance Lenoir.

It's a safe bet that the franchise will select a pass catcher in the first three rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington from April 26-28. The team will simultaneously look to bolster its receiving corps through free agency.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The timing of the Bryant decision means that the first and second-tier free-agent wide receivers (aside from Bryant) have all signed or been traded elsewhere.

The good news for the franchise is that Bryant's exit provided an additional $8.5 million in cap space. Dallas now is near the bottom-third of the league when it comes to spending on the wide receiver position ($17,404,480). At present, the organization has roughly $9,143,322 in cap space overall.

Here are some of the top remaining free agents who could provide the Cowboys added depth at the wide receiver position. Note, this list does not include tendered players who would require the Cowboys to surrender a draft pick.

Jeremy Maclin: Baltimore Ravens (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2015, 2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2009-2014)





The Cowboys have already inquired about the former Pro Bowler's services. The 29-year-old has seen a decline in salary and production, and will likely be playing for this third team in the past three seasons by the time training camp rolls around. But his reduced cost and experience (the average age of a Dallas receiver is 25), could benefit this team.

Eric Decker: Tennessee Titans (2017), New York Jets (2014-2016), Denver Broncos (2010-2013)

Like Maclin, Decker has bounced around, having played for three teams since 2010. The veteran never quite clicked with quarterback Marcus Mariotta in Tennessee and he has an injury history. However, he caught more than 65 percent of the 80 passes thrown his way despite playing in Mike Mularkey's underachieving offensive scheme.

Willie Snead: Carolina Panthers practice squad (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014-2017)

The restricted free agent plans to attend the Saints team activities Monday, even though has not accepted the $1.9 tender yet. And reports indicate that he will eventually sign with the Saints on that one-year prove-it deal.

The Cowboys could still submit an offer sheet for Snead and see if New Orleans decides to match. If they don't, then the Cowboys would not have to send back any form of compensation. The deadline for restricted free agents to sign an offer sheet is Friday.

Brandon Coleman: New Orleans Saints (2014-2017)

He's listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, and tested near the top of the charts amongst wide receiver prospects at the 2014 NFL Combine. For whatever reason, he never was able to get in sync with quarterback Drew Brees in New Orleans. Yet, Bryant's release and Witten's age make it advisable for the Cowboys to take a flier on a red-zone target with some size.

Dontrelle Inman: Los Angeles Chargers (2014-2017 (4 games), Chicago Bears (2017)

Consistent production is really not his calling card. And he likely isn't the ideal candidate for a more Dak friendly offense. His solid stature (6-foot-3, almost 200 pounds) combined with his blazing seed are what continue to make him a viable NFL receiver.